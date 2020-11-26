Cibc World Markets Corp Has $13.09 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 951.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110,269 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Celanese by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

