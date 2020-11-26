Cibc World Markets Corp Has $13.37 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.