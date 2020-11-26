Cibc World Markets Corp Has $14.62 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. BP PLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $3,699,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $726.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.