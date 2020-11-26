Cibc World Markets Corp Has $15.06 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day moving average is $155.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

