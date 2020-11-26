Cibc World Markets Corp Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 947.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $25,851,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $272.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Berenberg Bank lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.10.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

