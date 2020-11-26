Cibc World Markets Corp Has $16.09 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 85,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.