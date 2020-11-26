Cibc World Markets Corp Has $17.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $230.39 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.28 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

