Cibc World Markets Corp Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 945.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,300 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.10% of Amcor worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 194.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,592 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 3,291,139 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 2,841,700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amcor by 2,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 2,712,472 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

