Cibc World Markets Corp Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

