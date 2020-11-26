Cibc World Markets Corp Has $21.08 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.86. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

