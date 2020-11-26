Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zoetis by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,032,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,654,000 after buying an additional 457,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3,203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 448,059 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,609,469. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

