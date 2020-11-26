Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,459 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.