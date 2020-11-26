Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after buying an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,729,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after buying an additional 726,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,727,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.59.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $218.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average of $264.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

