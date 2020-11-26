Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 896.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.59.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

