Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,767 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.