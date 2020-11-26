Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 146,459 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146,459 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

