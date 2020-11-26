Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 16,039 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 50,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 833,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,861,000 after buying an additional 192,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Insiders have sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

COF opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.