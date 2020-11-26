Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 164,110 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 139.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

