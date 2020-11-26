Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 27,021 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.
NYSE:CMI opened at $230.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
