Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 27,021 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

NYSE:CMI opened at $230.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.