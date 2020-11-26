Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 33,383 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $173,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

CTSH stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

