Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 366,373 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 949.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 366,373 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.10% of International Paper worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

NYSE IP opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

