Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 54,053 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $21,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 43.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,616,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $122.19 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

