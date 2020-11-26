Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 94,719 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 114.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,719 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $115.92 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

