Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

