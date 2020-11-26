Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,159,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 378,720 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $326,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 120,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

