Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

SCHW stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,383,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,751.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

