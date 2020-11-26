Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $448.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

