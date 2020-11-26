Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 125,677 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,677 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 65.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day moving average of $198.70. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

