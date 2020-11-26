Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 134,846 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,846 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,160 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 167,674 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

