Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,676 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Shares of INFO opened at $92.30 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

