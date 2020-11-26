Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 582,400 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582,400 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $23,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.