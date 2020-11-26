Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $360.49 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

