Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRUS. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock worth $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.