City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck Sells 7,290 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHCO opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHCO. TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of City by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of City by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

