Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 7.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,510. The firm has a market cap of $446.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.05. Clarus has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

