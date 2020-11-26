ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Up 16%

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.68. 696,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,502,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLIR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.