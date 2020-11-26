Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,895 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $101,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 469,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Truist increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

CL stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

