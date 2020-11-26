Colliers Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for F5 Networks in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the network technology company will earn $7.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.65. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $164.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $167.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in F5 Networks by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,378 shares of company stock worth $1,370,148 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

