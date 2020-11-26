Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 939,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,953,409.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

