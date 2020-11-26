Colliers Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 939,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,953,409.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

