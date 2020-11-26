Column Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after purchasing an additional 653,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of BK opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

