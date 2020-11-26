Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 157,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 287,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

