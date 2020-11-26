Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.70.

ULTA opened at $279.54 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

