Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 49.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $141.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

