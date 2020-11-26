Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,451. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.