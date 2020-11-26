Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

Chevron stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

