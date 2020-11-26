Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,019 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $56,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 248.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

