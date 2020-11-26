Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
Shares of CARR opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
