Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.60.

ASML stock opened at $423.48 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $429.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.34. The company has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

