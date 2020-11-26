Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after acquiring an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 904.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $39,952,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $34,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.88 and its 200-day moving average is $192.38. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

